ISL: Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

After representing Hyderabad FC (erstwhile FC Pune City) for three seasons in the ISL, the 24-year-old custodian will now play for the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Kamaljit was a part of the senior national squad, under coach Igor Stimac, for the King’s Cup, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh last year.

He had represented Sporting Clube de Goa and Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career before playing for FC Pune City (now Hyderabad FC) in the ISL.

Welcoming the goalkeeper, Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma stated: “I am happy to have signed Kamaljit. He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses and we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep, but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong.”

After joining Odisha FC, Kamaljit said, “I am extremely delighted to be a part of Odisha FC and am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team’s cause from the back.”

Odisha FC finished sixth in the 10-team ISL points table last season, missing out on a play-offs berth. ATK emerged champions.

(IANS)