IPL match today: PBKS and KKR to lock horns with DC and SRH

There will be two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The first match is scheduled between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capital (DC) at 3.30 pm in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. While, at 8 pm, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Garderns in Kolkata.

It is worth mentioning here that defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the first match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. In the first inning, RCB made 173 runs by losing six wickets in 20 overs. Of total, Anuj Rawat hit 48 runs, while Dinesh Karthik made 38 runs and the captain of the team, Faf du Plessis made 35 runs. Meanwhile from CSK’s side, Mustafizur Rahman took 4 wickets by giving 29 runs, while Deepak Chahar took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 174 runs, Rachin Ravindra from CSK hit 37 runs, while Shivam Dube made 34 runs and Ajinkya Rahane hit 27 runs. Meanwhile, Cameron Green took 2 wickets, while Karn Sharma and Yash Dayal dropped one wicket each. At the end of the match, CSK made 176 runs losing four wickets.

Squads:

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.