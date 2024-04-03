IPL match today: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam

The 16th league match of IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Today’s DC vs KKR IPL match is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 7:30 PM.

The Rishabh Pant led DC have won two of three matches played this season. They currently stand at the seventh position of the IPL points table with an NRR of -0.016. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer led KKR have won both their matches played. They are currently on the second position on the points table with a net run rate of +1.047

In previous IPL tournaments, KKR and DC have played a total of 32 matches against each other. Out of which, Delhi has won 15 and KKR won 16. The remaining one match ended without a result.

Delhi Capitals squad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Kolkata Knight Riders squad vs Delhi Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana