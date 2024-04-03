IPL 2024 LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

The 15th league match of IPL 2024 tournament saw a clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In yesterday’s LSG vs RCB clash, Lucknow managed to clinch a win over Bengaluru by 28 runs.

The LSG vs RCB match took place on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match began with the RCB captain Faf Du Plessis winning the toss and opting to bowl first. After the first innings, the KL Rahul led LSG stood at 181 runs for five wickets. Notably, the highest scorer of the team was De Kock. He scored 81 runs off 56 balls.

Pooran was the next in line with 40 runs from 21 balls. Nicholas Pooran blasted five sixes in the last two overs in scoring a 21-ball 40 as LSG posted 181/5 in 20 overs.

In the second innings of the game, RCB went all out in 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Notably, Mahipal Lomror was the highest scorer for RCB with 33 runs off 19 balls. It is interesting to note that Lomror also managed to hit three fours and three sixes in a row.

Mayank Yadav rattled RCB with sheer pace in a superb spell of three overs. He eventually finished with 3-14 to put LSG on course to victory.

RCB Playing XI vs LSG

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

LSG Playing XI vs RCB

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav