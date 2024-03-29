IPL 2024: Royal Challenger Bangalore set victory target of 183 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders

During the ongoing match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has set a target of 183 runs in 20 overs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Winning the toss, KKR opted to bowl first. In the first innings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore made 182 runs losing six wickets. Of which, Virat Kohli hit 83 runs (not out) in 59 balls. Virat Kohli hit four fours and four sixes, giving hard times to the bowlers of KKR. Meanwhile, Cameron Green made 33 runs, while Glenn Maxwell hit 28 runs.

From Kolkata Knight Riders side, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine dropped one wicket.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.