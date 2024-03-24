IPL 2024: Rajasthan vs Lucknow, Gujarat vs Mumbai match today on Day 3

Today marks the third day of IPL 2024 tournament. Two matches of IPL 2024 will be played today. The first match will be between RR (Rajasthan Royals) and LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) while the second match will be between GT (Gujarat Titans) and MI (Mumbai Indians). The RR vs LSG match will be played at 3:30 PM today in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, today’s second IPL match will kick start at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the first match, the Lucknow giants, led by KL Rahul, will face off against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. While the Rajasthan team will have a lot of names to choose from, Lucknow might face a bit tension. This is due to the missing of Mark Wood and David Willey due to injuries. Notably, skipper KL Rahul is back on the pitch after recovering from the ankle injury faced during India-England series.

Further, the second match will see Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians locking horns, with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya in the lead, respectively. Mumbai Indians will be missing out on a lot of players owing to injuries. They are Jason Behrandorff, Gerald Coetzee, and Dilshan Madhushanka. It is noteworthy mentioning that Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is yet to get a clearance of fitness from the NCA.

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan

Mumbai Indians Squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Vishnu Vinod