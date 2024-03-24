IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH match on Day 2, Kolkata beats Hyderabad by 4 runs

In a rather nail biting match, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Harshit Rana gave a power packed show in his final over against the Sun Risers Hyderabad. In yesterday’s KKR vs SRH match, Kolkata defeated Hyderabad by four runs in the third match of IPL 2024.

Further, KKR’s Andre Russell scored 50 runs in partnership with Rinku Singh. Together, they took the score of their team beyond 200. On Saturday, the KKR vs SRH match of IPL 2024 took place at the Eden Gardens International Stadium in Kolkata.

It was a last-ball finish to remember as Klassen dragged SRH from the verge of defeat to almost over the line before Rana took it away from them. From 60 off 18 balls, Klassen and Shahbaz Ahmed hammered 21 and 26 runs in the next two overs to make it 13 off six balls. They blazed 81 runs off the last five overs and set the pulse racing with their brilliant stroke play.

SRH ended their 20 overs on 204/7 and fell short by four runs as they mounted a brilliant chase of KKR’s 208/7 built on an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls by Andre Russell and 54 by Phil Salt after Pat Cummins had won the toss and asked KKR to bat first on a pitch that looks full of runs.

In the beginning, Pat Cummins led-team Hyderabad won the toss against team Kolkata, led by Shreyas Iyer. The match was quite important for Kolkata Knight Riders as KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer returns from an injury. It also pits two of the two costliest buys in the IPL Auction for the 2024 edition as SRH captain Pat Cummins takes on his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

(With iunputs from IANS)