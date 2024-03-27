IPL 2024 match today: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in today’s match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm.

This match will be Mumbai Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second match of the tournament. In the first match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, while, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians.

It is worth mentioning here that this match will be the eight match of the tournament. In last match, defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs. The match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Briefing about the match, Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first inning of the match, CSK made 206 runs losing six wickets. Of which, Shivam Dube made 51 runs, Rachin Ravindra made 46 runs and the newly-elected captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit 46 runs. From GT’s side Rashid Khan dropped two wickets, while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Spencer Johnson took one wicket each.

Chasing the victory target of 207 runs in 120 balls, Gujarat Titans were able to make 143 runs losing eight wickets. Of total, Sai Sudarsan made 37 runs, while David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha both hit 21 runs each. From CSK’s side, Tushar Despande, Deepak Chahr and Mustafizur Rahman all took two wickets each. By the end of the match, CSK won against the GT by 63 runs.