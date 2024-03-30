IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss and opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and chose to bat first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in today’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match is being played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

This is the second match of LSG in the tournament, while KL Rahul-led team was defeated by 20 runs from Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament. Meanwhile, for PBKS, this match is the third match. In the first two matches, Shikhar Dhawan-led team won one and lost one match. PBKS defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the team by 4 wickets.

Yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. Batting first after losing toss, RCB set a victory target of 183 runs for KKR. While, KKR easily made 186 runs losing 3 wickets. Of which, Venkatesh Iyer made 50 runs, while Sunil Narine hit 47 runs and Shreyas Iyer made 39 runs.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

