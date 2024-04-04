The 16th league match of IPL 2024 tournament saw a clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. In which, KKR defeated DC by 106 runs. Yesterday’s KKR vs DC match took place at the ACA-VCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The match begun with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer winning the toss and opting to bat first against Rishab Pant led-Delhi Capitals.

After the first innings of KKR vs DC match, team Kolkata sat with 272 runs for seven wickets. Notably, this is the second highest total score in the history of IPL. West Indies all rounder Sunil Narine was the highest scorer in the match. He managed to smash 85 runs in mere 39 balls.

Despite losing the match, Rishabh Pant and team gave a power packed show. Rishabh Pant secured 55 runs, while Tristan Stubbs hit a 54. After the Kolkata vs Delhi match of IPL 2024, KKR sits on the top of the points table while DC sits on the ninth position. The teams have a NRR (Net Run Rate) of +2.518 and -1.347, respectively.

Delhi Capitals squad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Kolkata Knight Riders squad vs Delhi Capitals

Philip Salt, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana