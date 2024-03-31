IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in today’s match of India Premier League (IPL) 2024, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing the target of 163 runs, Gujarat Titans made 168 runs by losing three wickets. Of which, Sai Sudharsan made 45 runs, David Miller made 44 runs and Shubman Gill made 36 runs. From SRH’s side, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markande and Pat Cummins took one wicket each.

Winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad choose to bat first and made 162 runs losing eight wickets. Of which, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad made 29 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen made 24 runs. From GT’s side Mohit Sharma took three wickets, while, Azmattullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad took one wicket each.

This is the first match of the day. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the second match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderbad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande