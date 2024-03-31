IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set victory target of 163 runs for Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who recently made an historic record in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, have set a victory target of 163 runs for Gujarat Titans (GT) in today’s match. The match is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad choose to bat first and made 162 runs losing eight wickets. Of which, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad made 29 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen made 24 runs. From GT’s side Mohit Sharma took three wickets, while, Azmattullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad took one wicket each.

This is the first match of the day. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the second match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that SRH smashed an IPL record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this week to mark its first win of the season. Meanwhile, GT are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away from home against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderbad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande