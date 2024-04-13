IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals thump Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets while 11 balls were left.

Briefing about the match, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, LSG made 167 runs losing 7 wickets of which, Ayush Badoni made 55 runs (not out), KL Rahul hit 39 runs and Arshad Khan made 20 runs (not out). From DC’s side Kuldeep Yadav dropped three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets and Ishant Sharma took one wicket.

Chasing the victory target of 168 runs, DC made 170 runs losing four wickets, while 11 balls were still there. Of which, Jake Fraser-McGurk made 55 runs, while Rishabh Pant hit 44 runs, Prithvi Shaw made 32 runs. From LSG’s side, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur took one wicket each.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Speaking about the point table, LSG stands in the fourth positions with three wins and two loses, while DC stands at 9th position with two wins and four loses.

Today, Punjab Kings (PBKS) is going to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali of Punjab. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.