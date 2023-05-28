IPL 2023 Final match postponed, to be played tomorrow

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been postponed due to heavy rain and it will be played tomorrow, informed the organisers.

“The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” said IPL on its Twitter handle.

“Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was salted to begin at 7.30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, toss for the match got delayed due to heavy and continuous rain in Ahmedabad.

Several cricket lovers had demanded the organisers to play the final tomorrow. Some of them even suggested to shift the final match to Chennai and play it tomorrow.