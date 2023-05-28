Fans’ demand to postpone IPL 2023 Final grow as toss delayed

Ahmedabad: As the toss for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been delayed due to heavy rain fans’ demand to postpone the final match has grown.

Several cricket lovers took to their Twitter handles and demanded the organisers to play the final tomorrow. Some of them even suggested to shift the final match to Chennai and play it tomorrow.

“Don’t reduce the overs . It won’t be good for the players to perform and for the match also. Better conduct tomorrow if rains continues heavily,” said a twitter user named Krithika Iyer Chennai Girl.

“Fly to Chennai and play there tomorrow,” said another Twitter Saravan kumar Avala.

Another Twitter user named Starlord said, “Shift the final match to tomorrow .”

Likewise, one Pradep Krish said, “Postponed to chennai Venue Tuesday Match Starts.”

Hundreds of such Twitteratis demanded postponement of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Their demand grew after the organisers announced to reduce the overs for the matches owning to the heavy rain, which has led to the delay for the doss.