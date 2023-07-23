India’s Satwik-Chirag Clinch Korea Open Men’s Doubles Title After defeating world No. 1 duo

Seoul: Indian badminton champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, secured an impressive victory in the Korea Open 2023 men’s doubles final. The dynamic pair staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world No. 1 Indonesian duo, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, with a scoreline of 17-21, 21-13, 21-14, thrilling the spectators at the Jinnam Stadium.

The Indian duo’s spectacular performance marks their third Super 500 title, adding to their previous triumphs at the Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022. Overall, this is their seventh title on the BWF World Tour.

Displaying exceptional form in 2023, Satwik and Chirag claimed their third BWF World Tour title this year. They previously secured victories at the Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000).

In the final, Satwik and Chirag faced a tough challenge, falling behind 19-10 in the opening game. However, they showcased their tenacity and skill, steadily closing the gap. Although they couldn’t rescue the first game, they made an impressive comeback in the second game, taking an 11-8 lead before forcing a deciding third game.