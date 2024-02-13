India’s longest-living Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away at 95

Former captain of Team India and country’s longest-living Test Cricketer Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad passed away at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday. He was 95.

The eminent cricketer made his India debut during the tour to England in 1952. He last appeared in the Test match against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961. Following a brief stint in the side in the 1952-53 season, Dattajirao Gaekwad returned as skipper of the national side during its tour to England in 1959. The cricketer made 1100 runs in the tour, however, England won the series.

Dattajirao Gaekwad also led Baroda to their first Ranji Trophy title in almost a decade during the 1957-58 season. He hit a century in an innings-victory against Services in the final.

During his career, Dattajirao Gaekwad made 5788 runs in 110 First-Class games with 17 hundreds and a career-best of 249 (not out).

The news of his demise was shared by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. Irfan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community. #RIP #DKGaekwad @gaeky.”

Dattajirao Gaekwad is the father of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who also coached the national side in two stints.