Indian women’s blind cricket team wins gold, showered with praise

The Indian Women's blind cricket team defeated Australia in the finals by nine wicket and won gold medal at the IBSA World Games.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket team for winning gold at the IBSA World Games-2023, held in Birmingham in United Kingdom

“Congratulations to the Indian women’s blind cricket team on winning the gold medal at the IBSA World Games-2023, ” said Home Minister Shah on his official X handle.

“They have not only created history but also carved a place in the inspiration of every Indian youth who dares to achieve what is extraordinary. My best wishes to them in their future endeavors,” he further wrote on his X handle on Sunday.

