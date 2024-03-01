Indian cricketers including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

In case you had thought that the next time you see Indian cricket stars together will be in IPL, you were wrong. Not just Indians, but well known cricketers from all across the globe have arrived in Gujarat for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Notably, the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, are taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Many of the well-known faces from the Indian cricket fraternity were spotted leaving for Gujarat at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai. They were being accompanied by their family members. Some of them included MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, Sachin Tendulkar & family, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Suryakumar Yadav, and more.

However, that was not all. Cricketers from other countries including Rashid Khan and Nicholas Pooran were also spotted at the airport leaving for Anant Ambani’s pre wedding festivities.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani are the owners of the IPL team Mumbai Team. Hence, many of the cricketers who will be joining the celebrations are also associated with the franchise.

In other news, the Indian Premiere League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 22, 2024. The opening match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is scheduled to be played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.