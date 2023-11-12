India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: India remains unbeatable in the league stage, beat Netherlands by 160 runs

Batting first in the Match 45 of World Cup, India scores a huge total of 410-4. Chasing total Netherlands collapsed at 250 runs.

India vs Netherlands
Image Credit: ICC

India remains undefeated in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeat Netherlands by 160 runs.

Batting first in the Match 45 of World Cup, India scores a huge total of 410-4. Chasing a huge total the Netherlands collapsed at 250 runs in their innings.

India managed to score 410 in 50 overs due to 50+ scores by 5 top order batters. Shreyas Iyer scored 128* while the other top contributors were Rohit (61), S.Gill (51), Kohli (51), Rahul (102).

Fall of wickets

India Innings

100-1 (Shubman Gill, 11.5), 129-2 (Rohit, 17.4), 200-3 (Kohli, 28.4), 408-4 (Rahul, 49.5)

Netherlands Innings

5-1 (Wesley Barresi, 1.3), 66-2 (Colin Ackermann, 12.1), 72-3 (Max ODowd, 15.1), 111-4 (Scott Edwards, 24.3), 144-5 (Bas de Leede, 31.6), 172-6 (Sybrand Engelbrecht, 37.3), 208-7 (Logan van Beek, 42.1), 225-8 (Roelof van der Merwe, 43.4), 236-9 (Aryan Dutt, 46.1), 250-10 (Teja Nidamanuru, 47.5)

