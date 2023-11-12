India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: India remains unbeatable in the league stage, beat Netherlands by 160 runs

India remains undefeated in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeat Netherlands by 160 runs.

Batting first in the Match 45 of World Cup, India scores a huge total of 410-4. Chasing a huge total the Netherlands collapsed at 250 runs in their innings.

India managed to score 410 in 50 overs due to 50+ scores by 5 top order batters. Shreyas Iyer scored 128* while the other top contributors were Rohit (61), S.Gill (51), Kohli (51), Rahul (102).

Fall of wickets

India Innings

100-1 (Shubman Gill, 11.5), 129-2 (Rohit, 17.4), 200-3 (Kohli, 28.4), 408-4 (Rahul, 49.5)

Netherlands Innings

5-1 (Wesley Barresi, 1.3), 66-2 (Colin Ackermann, 12.1), 72-3 (Max ODowd, 15.1), 111-4 (Scott Edwards, 24.3), 144-5 (Bas de Leede, 31.6), 172-6 (Sybrand Engelbrecht, 37.3), 208-7 (Logan van Beek, 42.1), 225-8 (Roelof van der Merwe, 43.4), 236-9 (Aryan Dutt, 46.1), 250-10 (Teja Nidamanuru, 47.5)