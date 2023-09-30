India vs England: ODI World Cup warm-up match at 2 PM today

Assam: In preparation for the much-anticipated One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023, India is set to take on England in a warm-up match on September 30.

Head coach Rahul Dravid is so confident that India will field a ‘full strength’ team for this crucial warm-up game, which serves as a prelude to the main tournament where India’s campaign begins on October 8 against Australia.

The venue for this India vs. England warm-up clash is the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The pitch at Barsapara is considered a batter’s paradise. “Excessive heat” is how Weather.com describes the weather in Guwahati on September 30. “Severe heat is expected in this area,” it added. At the same time, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action of the India vs. England warm-up match live on Star Sports channels. Additionally, Indian viewers have the option of free live streaming via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

The India vs. England match is scheduled to commence at 2 p.m.