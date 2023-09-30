Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Divya win Silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed event

Hangzhou: Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol secured the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games on Saturday.

The final score of 16-14 favoured Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for the gold medal.

During the qualification round, Sarabjot scored 291 points, while Divya achieved 286 points, totalling 577. This score placed them ahead of China, who scored 576 points.

India has been performing exceptionally well in shooting at the Asian Games, accumulating a total of 19 medals, including 6 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze.

However, in a thrilling shoot-off for the gold medal, the Chinese duo managed to surpass the Indian team, securing victory after trailing for much of the finals.

Yesterday, Indian shooters Palak Gulia and Esha Singh have continued to make their country proud at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. 17-year-old Palak Gulia and 18-year-old Esha Singh clinched a gold and a silver medal in the 10 metre air pistol women’s individual event on Friday.

Palak scored 242.1 points and surpassed China’s previous record from 2018. Her exceptional performance not only earned her the gold medal but also set a new Asian Games record in her category.

On the other hand, Esha continued her incredible run as a shooter by winning the silver medal with 239.7 points.