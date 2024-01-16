Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli burst into laughter in comical chat with Shivam Dube, Watch

India’s all-rounder Shivam Dube has returned to the team and it has proved to be a blessing for the team. Shivam Dube registered his second half-century in as many games on Sunday as India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore. Meanwhile, a video of Dube having a light-hearted chat with India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli is rolling over the internet.

In the viral video, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen laughing a lot while speaking to Dube. Kohli was also making a few animated gestures, drawing laughter from Rohit.

The all-rounder made unbeaten 60 and 63 in the first two matches, helping India win the series with a game yet to be played. Dube also bowled a few overs in the absence of Hardik Pandya, and took two wickets.

Shivam Dube also joined the elite company of legends like Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli on Sunday. The all-rounder is the seventh Indian player to take at least a wicket and score a fifty in a T20I match, but only the third player to do it on two or more occasions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli funny chat with Shivam dube😜#RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/212IjEtTA5 — Ravi Sharma (@RaviSharma2845) January 14, 2024

Also Read: Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi Retains FIFA Best Male Player Award