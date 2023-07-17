India shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman wins Bronze medal at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

India shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman bagged the bronze medal in the men’s trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup Lonato 2023 in Italy on July 16 Sunday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman’s bronze was India’s only medal at the Lonato shooting meet. This was his second individual ISSF World Cup medal, having won a bronze in Doha in March. Prithviraj Tondaiman finished third in the final with 34 points.

Britain’s Nathan Hales won the gold medal with 49 points while Qi Ying of the Republic of China bagged the silver medal with 48 points.

Two other Indians in the competition were Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Zoravar Singh Sandhu. Bhowneesh, who won a quota in Men’s Trap at the World Championships last year, shot 120 in qualification to finish 14th while Zoravar was 53rd with a score of 115.

In the women’s trap event, none of the Indians managed to progress beyond the qualification round. Overall, India finished ninth in the medals tally at Lonato, which was topped by the USA with two golds and one silver.

The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy was a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.