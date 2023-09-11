India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Asia Cup Super 4

New Delhi: India beat Pakistan by a huge margin of 228 runs in the Asia Cup 4 on Monday in Srilanka. It was a huge and historic win that has broken many records.

In this match today India talismanic batter Virat Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth player to reach the landmark in men’s ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are the others before Kohli to reach the milestone. While Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark, Kohli has reached the same in 267 innings, becoming the quickest to the milestone and breaking the legendary batter’s record.

Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) took over 300 innings too while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings. Kohli, who also completed 1000 runs in international cricket this year, is also the only one among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar’s record tally of ODI tons.

Kohli, the No.3 batter, resumed from his score of seven overnight on the reserve day and survived an early review for caught behind off Naseem Shah’s over. He looked in pristine touch thereafter, combining with a proactive KL Rahul to build over India’s good start on Sunday.