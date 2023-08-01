Ind Vs WI 3rd ODI: West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl first

Trinidad: West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 3rd ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad today.

Hardik Pandya is leading the team India in the series decider as regular captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli have been rested.

The Men in Blue have made two changes in the playing XI. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat will play in place of Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

The three-match ODI series is now leveled at 1-1.

Teams:

India (Playing XI):

Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Playing XI):