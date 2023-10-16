ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Vs Sri Lanka face off today

Today’s match of ICC World Cup 2023 will see Australia and Sri Lanka pitted against each other. Today’s Australia vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, Australia is sitting right at the bottom of the points table with two losses in two consecutive matches. They currently have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.846. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is yet to secure any win in the tournament as well. They are on the eighth position on the points table.

Looking at the past matches of Australia vs Sri Lanka, Australia has won most of their One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka. Out of 103 matches, Australia won 63, while Sri Lanka managed to win only 36. There were four matches that did not have a clear result. In World Cups, Australia has done even better, winning eight out of 11 games against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has won only twice, both in 1996.

The stadium in Lucknow is usually known for favoring spinners and slow bowlers. This often results in low scoring contests. But in this World Cup, the pitch seems to favor the fast bowlers after South Africa took six wickets against Australia. South Africa won the first match in Lucknow by 134 runs.

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be hazy with mild temperatures. There is a slight chance of rainfall during the day but the chances are higher at night. Thunderstorms are unlikely during the day but more likely during the evening.