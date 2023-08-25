ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to be available soon for general sale; Check details

Cricket enthusiasts from all around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The event is anticipated to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, featuring top-notch entertainment and global cricket superstars. The general sale of tickets is scheduled to commence on Friday, offering fans a chance to secure their spots at this monumental cricketing event.

Starting at 20:00 IST on Friday, August 25, fans can purchase tickets for the World Cup through the website tickets.cricketworldcup.com. To manage ticket demand and give more fans an opportunity to witness the world’s best players in action, ticket sales will occur in phases. The initial phase will cover non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches.

Ticket sales distribution will occur in the following stages:

August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India match at Ahmedabad

September 15: Semi-Finals and Final

A total of 44 non-India matches across ten venues in ten host cities will be available for general sale, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The event will commence with a much-anticipated match between England and New Zealand at the grand Ahmedabad cricket stadium.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to showcase the finest in one-day cricket, blending India’s passionate cricket culture with the national pride of participating nations: Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. This combination is set to create an extraordinary global sporting spectacle.

“We invite cricket fans from across the globe to be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With world-class infrastructure, we are prepared to provide an unforgettable World Cup experience. Get ready for electrifying One Day action that will leave you with cherished memories,” said Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).