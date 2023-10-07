ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Vs Sri Lanka match today in Delhi

The excitement is building as South Africa and Sri Lanka prepare to clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7, marking the beginning of their individual campaigns at the 2023 ODI World Cup. While Sri Lanka has a World Cup victory under their belt since 1996, the coveted trophy has remained elusive for the Proteas, despite being perennial favourites in every tournament they enter.

In the world of one-day internationals (ODIs), South Africa and Sri Lanka have a history that spans 80 encounters. The Proteas have emerged victorious in 45 of these matches, while Sri Lanka has claimed victory 33 times.

However, when it comes to ICC World Cups, South Africa boasts a more impressive record, having won four out of the six matches played against Sri Lanka in this prestigious tournament.

Interestingly, this match will mark the first-ever meeting between these two teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their previous appearance at this venue, the South African team faced a challenging day, getting bowled out for just 99 runs. As for Sri Lanka, they’ve managed to secure only one victory in their five encounters here.

The weather forecast for Delhi on match day looks promising, with sunny conditions and minimal chances of rain. According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to be sunny with clear skies and around 45% humidity, creating ideal playing conditions for the teams.

Google’s win probability currently stands at 69% in favour of South Africa for this match. However, it’s worth noting that underestimating Sri Lanka would be unwise, as cricket can always spring surprises.

According to CricTracker and MyKhel, both suggest that regardless of which team bowls first, it may be a winning strategy for the Proteas. However, the game of cricket is full of uncertainties, and Sri Lanka may well kick off the tournament with a victory.