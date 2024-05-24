ICC appoints Shahid Afridi as T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has roped in former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the latest name on the star-studded roster of ambassadors for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies which begins on June 1.

Afridi joins T20 stalwarts Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and eight-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt in the list of ambassadors for the showpiece event.

“A veteran of six T20 World Cups, two of which as captain, Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s 2009 triumph with a Player of the Match performance in the final at Lord’s, and will feature in a range of promotional activities around the World Cup and lend expert insights to the event through a series of guest columns,” ICC said in a release.

Afridi said he is thrilled to be part of the T20 World Cup and excited for the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart. From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage. T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I’m thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches, and even more drama than ever before,” he said in the ICC release.

“I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on June 9. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams,” Afridi added.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, said, “He’s a fan favourite around the world and alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and eight-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt, will be bringing fans closer to the event ahead of what is set to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

The T20 World Cup will be played from June 1-29 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

A total of 55 matches will be played by 20 teams across nine venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados.