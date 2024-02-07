Hockey player Varun Kumar booked under POCSO act for sexually assaulting minor

Bengaluru: Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Assault (POCSO) act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the incident dates back to July 2019 when Varun was training with the Indian men’s hockey team at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru’s Jnanabharati. Reportedly, the hockey player sexually assaulted the minor under the pretext of marriage.

The minor victim, who was 17-year-old that time and was also training at the same centre at that time used to receive messages from Varun. Initially, she ignored the messages, however, eventually she meet Varun after being informed by the player’s friends that he loves her.

Following this, Varun allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions, promising to marry her. However, he curbed all conversations a year ago. Reportedly, he also allegedly threatened the girl of leaking her private photographs. A case has been lodged against Varun at the Jananabharati Police Station on February 5.

On the work front, Varun Kumar was a part of India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics’ bronze medal-winning team. He also won a gold and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. In total, he has played 142 matches for India, wherein he scored 40 goals.

Varun Kumar has also been named in the Indian team for the ongoing 2023-24 Men’s FIH Pro League by Coach Craig Fulton. Besides this, he is also working with the Punjab Police. The 28-year-old hockey player was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

Earlier, a cricketer from Nepal, named Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended from all forms of cricket after his rape conviction. The suspension was done after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a woman and was sentenced for eight years of jail by Kathmandu District Court.