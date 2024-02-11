Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries in men’s T20Is

Adelaide: Australia’s big-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell equalled India skipper Rohit Sharma’s record for most hundreds in men’s T20Is when he slammed an unbeaten 55-ball 120 in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Maxwell slammed a 50-ball century to propel Australia to a mammoth 241/4 against the West Indies. He came to the crease when Australia were in trouble at 64/3 in the seventh over and from there, he blasted eight sixes and 12 fours in an incredible knock of 120 not out from 55 balls.

The score of 241/4 is also Australia’s highest men’s T20I score on home soil and fourth-highest total considering the overall records.

With this century at Adelaide coming in his 102nd T20I match, Maxwell has equalled Rohit, who reached the landmark in 151 matches, to become the only player to have scored five centuries in the history of men’s T20I cricket.

Rohit had scored his fifth T20I century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Bengaluru in January, which is best remembered for India prevailing after double super overs. India’s Suryakumar Yadav (four centuries), Pakistan’s Babar Azam, New Zealand’s Clin Munro and Czech Republic’s Sabawoon Davizi (three centuries each) are the next batters on the list of batters with the most men’s T20I centuries.

“It was good fun, that’s for sure, I just gave myself a chance. It’s a really nice wicket, as we’ve seen during the Big Bash, and it was nice to cash in and spend some time out there. I was trying to give myself the best chance to use my hands to guide it through a gap or over the infield and that really seemed to work for me. I’ve had a few cursed Adelaide trips … so it’s nice to make this a positive one,” said Maxwell to broadcasters Fox Cricket.