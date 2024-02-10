FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik graces match between India and Spain

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 match between India and Spain at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik wished the teams the very best while expressing his delight on the return of International hockey in Odisha. “It is with great pleasure I once again welcome the hockey fraternity to Odisha. The World Cup 2023 was a huge success, and since then the enthusiasm for hockey has been on the rise. My best wishes to all teams participating in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season,” he said.

The Indian Men’s Team will face Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Ireland in their home matches from February 10 to 16 in Bhubaneswar. They will then shift to Rourkela for their return fixtures taking place between 19 to 25 February. Meanwhile, the Women’s Team will play the return fixtures against United States of America, China, Netherlands and Australia from February 12 to 18.