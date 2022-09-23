Dr Achyuta Samanta attends 38th World FIVB Congress in Netherlands

Bhubaneswar: President of the Indian Volleyball Federation and Kandhamal MP, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has said that the future of volleyball looks promising in India.

Attending the 38th Congress of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in Arnhem, Netherlands, Dr. Samanta discussed a roadmap for substantial growth and progress of volleyball in India and especially in Odisha, and suggested some futuristic proposals for the growth of the popular game.

The FIVB Congress, the apex meet of the volleyball federations and associations in the world, was attended by representatives and volleyball federations from 222 member nations. It will continue till September 25 and have extensive deliberations on the development of volleyball across the globe.

On this occasion, the noted educationist proposed to create a National Volleyball Academy in collaboration with FIVB at KIIT and KISS University. He also proposed a National Nodal Centre for “Volleyball for School Programme’’ at KISS.

Dr. Samanta also requested FIVB to organize its next World Congress in Bhubaneswar and demanded to start a Regional Development Centre in Bhubaneswar in order to have refresher courses for volleyball coaches and technical officers for the development of volleyball.

During his stay, Samanta had courtesy calls on Ary Graca, FIVB President and Director General FIVB Fabio Azevedo, and the presidents of various associations and federations of 222 member nations of FIVB.

Samanta is extremely hopeful that following the discussions and deliberations at the 38th FIVB Congress, India will definitely gain a lot on the development aspect of volleyball in the country in near future.