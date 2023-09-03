Dinesh Karthik expresses preference for Pakistan over India for bowling attack

Karachi: Former Indian cricketer and current commentator, Dinesh Karthik, has openly expressed his preference for Pakistan’s pace bowlers over India’s, citing their attacking prowess. Karthik provided insights into the deadly trio of Pakistani pacers, including Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, highlighting their effectiveness on Sri Lankan wickets.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Karthik emphasized the unique qualities possessed by each of the Pakistani bowlers, stating, “Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Naseem can bowl 90+ consistently and all three are very different. Shaheen Shah, obviously the left arm, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways, Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he’s got.”

When asked which bowling attack he would prefer to face on Sri Lankan wickets, Karthik expressed his comfort facing India’s pacers, including Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. He cited the bounce generated by the Pakistani trio off the pitch as a key factor in making them a formidable challenge.

“For me, they are a far more potent attack on flat wickets. If there is something in the pitch, then both attacks at all times become very equal. But if I had to play an attack, I have a feeling,” Karthik commented.

He further added, “I have a better chance of probably playing Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami only because the bounce they’ll get will be slightly lesser than what these three other bowlers can do from Pakistan.”

In the recent cricket match, the Pakistani pace trio exhibited their dominance by taking all ten wickets that fell during the game. However, the match was ultimately called off due to rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each. With three points, Pakistan secured qualification for the next stage.