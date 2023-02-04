Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya cheated of Rs 10 lakh, receives death threats

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, has received death threats and reportedly been duped of Rs 10 lakh by two men from Hyderabad.

The two men who are accused in this case are Dhruv Pareek and Kamlesh Pareek, who took the money under the pretext of doing business.

Further, Deepak’s father Lokendra Chahar, filed an FIR against the duo at Hari Parvat police station after they refused to return the money they had taken.

However, the person who has been threatening to kill Jaya is a former official of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. She gave the money to start a partnership business with Dhruv Parikh, owner of Parikh Spotters & Shops and his father Kamlesh Parikh.

The police have started the investigation where as further details are awaited.