Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction on The Undertaker’s guest appearance before Riyadh Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen being surprised after WWE star The Undertake made a guest appearance before the Riyadh Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday. The video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction is now going viral over the internet.

The Undertaker, who retired from wrestling in 2020, made an entry to the venue with his iconic entrance music playing in the background.

The star wrestler also lifted the trophy and added to the electric atmosphere at the ground. Following this, the cameras panned towards Ronaldo, who enjoyed The Undertaker’s act before the high-voltage final.

However, the star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best day on the field as Al-Nassr lost the match 0-2. Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinlovic-Savic and Salem Al-Dawsari made sure that Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr did not get much of a chance to dominate.

It’s fine if the star footballer did not have a good day at field, as his fans said every day is not the same. In the recent past, the Portugal and Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the title of Instagram’s highest earner for the third successive year in 2023.

The news comes after Ronaldo was acknowledged as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in the month of July.

Ronaldo earns a staggering USD 3.23 million per Instagram post. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, garners almost USD 2.6 million for each Instagram post.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazilian footballer Neymar have reached the top 20, Kohli has 256 million followers on Instagram and has net worth of over Rs 1,020 Crore. While Neymar earning nearly twice per post and his net worth is around Rs 2,176 Crore.

In December 2022, Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.