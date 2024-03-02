Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after fans started chanting his name in 7th minute, Watch

The legendary football player, Cristiano Ronaldo is loved by all his fans globally and the often keep doing heartwarming gestures for the player. Meanwhile, Ronaldo was left in tears after Al Nassr fans started chanting his named in the 7th minute of the match against Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League.

The gesture came as a support to Ronaldo after the star player was handed a suspension for obscene signals during the Al Nassr’s previous clash against Al Shabab.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has been irked by fans displaying approval of Messi at one of his games. Cristiano Ronaldo sparked a controversy last year following a defeat to Al-Hilal, responding to opposition fans waving Messi shirts by putting his hand in his private part and pulling upwards in another video that went viral over the internet.

In the football front, Ronaldo has been aging like a fine wine as the star has another productive season. Ronaldo is at the top of the goal scoring charts with 22 goals and nine assists.

Earlier, Ronaldo was acknowledged as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in the month of July.

Ronaldo earns a staggering USD 3.23 million per Instagram post. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, garners almost USD 2.6 million for each Instagram post.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazilian footballer Neymar have reached the top 20, Kohli has 256 million followers on Instagram and has net worth of over Rs 1,020 Crore. While Neymar earning nearly twice per post and his net worth is around Rs 2,176 Crore.

In December 2022, Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.