Chinese referees to officiate FIFA Club World Cup opener

Zurich: FIFA announced that Chinese match officials Ma Ning, Zhou Fei, Zhang Cheng and Fu Ming would officiate the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

Ma will be the referee of Wednesday’s match between Egypt’s El Ahly Cairo and Auckland City from New Zealand, while Zhou and Zhang will serve as assistant referees, marking the first time a Chinese referee team will officiate at the tournament. Fu will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) of the game.

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be held from February 1 to 11.