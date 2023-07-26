Sports

Brij Bhushan, son to stay away from WFI electoral rolls, ex-chief says he ‘opted out’

Brij Bhushan and his son are not the part of WFI elections as the voter list for the federation polls was declared.

Brij Bhushan out of WFI elections

In a significant development ahead of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son are not the part of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections as the voter list for the federation polls was declared.

This decision comes after a meeting last month between protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. During the meeting, the wrestlers demanded that no members of Brij Bhushan’s family be allowed to contest the elections. Furthermore, they were promised a say in the appointment of key posts, including the president, general secretary, and treasurer.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been at the helm of WFI, stated that he voluntarily opted to keep his family members out of the wrestling elections to avoid any controversies surrounding his family. “I don’t want any more controversy around me and my family,” he asserted.

As per the electoral college, Brij Bhushan’s son-in-law, Vishal Singh, is the sole family member who features in the list. The other son-in-law, Aditya Pratap Singh, a former joint secretary, is also missing from the list.

According to reports, the electoral college has a total of 50 members from 25 state units.

The deadline to nominate candidates for various posts, including president, is August 1. A scrutiny of nominations will be conducted the following day, and the final list of candidates will be released on August 7. If needed, voting will be conducted on August 12.

