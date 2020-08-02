Best moment with Dhoni was my first ODI double ton: Rohit

New Delhi: India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that his most special moment with wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni remains when he hit his first ODI double century.

Rohit scored the first of his three ODI double tons on November 2, 2013 in Bengaluru against Australia.

“Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership,” said Rohit in a video that he tweeted as part of a question and answer session on Twitter with fans on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Opening the batting, Rohit almost played through the innings and hit 12 fours and an incredible 16 sixes in his epic knock. He shared 112-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan and then a 72-run stand for the third wicket with Suresh Raina.

However, it was his 167-run stand with Dhoni in which Rohit truly flattened the Australian bowlers. He smashed 114 runs in that partnership off just 59 balls. Dhoni himself smashed 62 off 38 balls.

That was only the third instance of a player scoring a double hundred in men’s ODIs, the previous two being scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Just over a year later, Rohit smashed 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens to become the only batsman to have two double hundreds in ODIs. He then did one better and scored a third double hundred with an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Mohali.

(With inputs from IANS)