Beijing wins hosting rights for 2027 World Athletics Championship

In recent news, Beijing has secured the hosting rights for 2027 World Athletics Championship. The news was confirmed by the World Athletics Council on Wednesday. The final decision was taken in the 234th meeting of the council at Glasgow.

With this, Beijing is set to have a grand return to the world of athletics. It is noteworthy mentioning that the country has earlier hosted the championship in the year 2015. Apart from which, Beijing also hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008 and also the Winter Games in 2022.

Notably, this announcement comes after the Indian athletics federation notified about withdrawing the hosting rights from Rome. As per reports, the council failed to receive financial help from the Romanian Government.

In an official statement, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, “Congratulations to Beijing on their successful bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2027, 12 years after our athletes lit up the National Stadium for the 15th edition of our global showpiece.”

He further added, “With the announcement of China as our next host, our last four World Athletics Championships have now been awarded to the world’s four largest economics: the USA, the EU, Japan, and China.” Meanwhile, it is to be noted that China’s Nanjing city is all set to host the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

In a response to this, sports officials of Beijing expressed their gratitude to the council for this massive opportunity. They thanked the council for their trust. They even mentioned that they are committed to prepare meticulously for the event.

The previous edition of the World Athletics Championship was held in August 2023 in Budapest. Meanwhile, the 2025 edition of the championship will be hosted by Tokyo.