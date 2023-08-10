Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Team showed great efforts, says Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh on winning against Pak

Chennai: After helping India to an outstanding 4-0 win over Pakistan, captain Harmanpreet Singh on August 09 said that the overall match was very good. The team showed great effort.

Further Indian coach Craig Fulton said, “We had a game plan and we stuck to it. The idea was to score goals early and that happened. We played structured hockey and it worked.”

“The start of the match was good. We will overcome our mistakes in the Asian Games. The crowd of Chennai was very welcoming and I thank them for coming to watch the match,” said the Assistant Coach of the Pakistan Hockey team Saqlain Muhammad.

The Indian hockey team will next play a semifinal match against Japan in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy on August 11. The Indian men’s hockey team beat Pakistan 4-0 to finish on top of the table at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here on August 09.

Performing in front of a roaring home audience at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team put on a brilliant display, dominating their opponents from the get-go. The Indian men’s hockey team’s victory was powered by a brace from Harmanpreet (15’, 23’). While Jugraj Singh (36’) and Akashdeep Singh (55’) also scored crucial goals to put the seal on the win.