Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022
Lusail: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina is the winner of FIFA World Cup 2022. The high-voltage match was held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar here today.
Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2 (3-3 in extra time) on penalties to win FIFA World Cup after a gap of 36 years since their last triumph in 1986.
With the win, Lionel Messi ended his World Cup career with the elusive trophy.
ARGENTINA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022