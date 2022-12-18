Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022
Photo Credit: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup

Lusail: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina is the winner of FIFA World Cup 2022. The high-voltage match was held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar here today.

Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2 (3-3 in extra time) on penalties to win FIFA World Cup after a gap of 36 years since their last triumph in 1986.

With the win, Lionel Messi ended his World Cup career with the elusive trophy.

