5th T20I: Australia opt to bowl first against India

Bengaluru: Australia skipper Matthew Wade elected to field first after winning the toss against India in the 5th T20I math in Bengaluru on Sunday. As India have already won the series and the visitors will be looking for a consolation win.

While speaking at the toss, Wade said they have made one change from their previous match. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis is playing in place of bowling all-rounder Chris Green.

Likewise, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team also has made one change as left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh coming in for Deepak Chahar.

India Squad

Playing: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar

Support Staff: VVS Laxman, Shitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule, Munish Bali

Australia Squad