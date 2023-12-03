India and Australia set to face off in fifth T20I match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: India is gearing up to clash with Australia in the fifth and final T20 game of the five-match series at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

India, currently leading the series 3-1, aims to seal the deal with another triumph on home turf. The stakes are high as both teams eye a decisive victory to shape the outcome of the series.

Having faced each other in 30 T20 International matches to date, the historical rivalry between India and Australia adds an extra layer of excitement to this showdown. Out of these encounters, India has emerged victorious in 18 matches, while Australia has claimed victory in 11. One match concluded with no result, showcasing the competitive nature of their T20 battles.

On the other hand, team India secured a historic win against Australia, clinching the five-match T20I series and setting a new record for the most wins in T20I history. The resounding win catapulted India past arch-rivals Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in their T20 journey.