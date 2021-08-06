1st Test: India all out for 278, take 95-run lead

Nottingham: India’s tail wagged finally as Jasprit Bumrah (28) and Mohammed Shami (7) added 33 for the last wicket to take India to 278, a first innings lead of 95, on the third day of the first Test against England here at the Trent Bridge on Friday. KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (56) were the main contributors.

Opener Rahul’s gritty 84 off 214 deliveries and his 60-run partnership with No. 6 Jadeja had taken India past England’s 183 on a day when England pace bowler James Anderson went past Anil Kumble’s Test tally of 619 wickets to become the top wickettaker for England.

Anderson now has 621 wickets and his wicket of Rahul that saw him to the milestone was the one that ended the partnership which had threatened to take the game away from England. Anderson soon gobbled Shardul Thakur.

However, Jadeja played some shots to take Indian lead to 49 before Shami (13) and the Bumrah-Siraj duo took over.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson took five wickets for 85 runs while anderson finished with four for 54.

Brief scores

England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 278 all out in 84.5 overs (KL Rahul 84, R Jadeja 56, R Pant 25, J Bumrah 28, R Sharma 36, J Anderson 4/54, O Robinson 5/85).

(IANS)