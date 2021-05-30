Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier (19) died from injuries after a crash at Italian Grand Prix (GP) on Saturday, MotoGP has announced. Jason was hit by another bike after falling from his own at Mugello in Italy.

Jason Dupasquier was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash. Later, MotoGP issued an official statement saying “Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

It added: “On behalf of the whole MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.”

“Jason Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between turns nine and 10, with the session red-flagged thereafter,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Jason, who began his career in Supermoto and was a multiple-time Swiss national champion. He shifted to circuit racing in 2016 and started his Moto3 journey in 2020.