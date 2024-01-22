Walk-in interviews to be held for different posts under ESIC Recruitment 2024

The ESIC Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad proposes to fill up a total of posts in the Specialties mentioned against each on contractual basis through walk-in interview.

The application process is underway while the reporting time is from 9 AM to 10.30 AM on the day of the walk-in interview, which is slated to be held as per the posts between January 29 and February 8, 2024.

Name and number of posts:

Anesthesia: 13

Psychiatry: 3

Dermatology: 2

General Medicine & Medical Super specialties: 14

ICU/MICU/ICCU (Med): 3

Oncology (Medical): 1

Endocrinology: 1

Gastro enterology (Med): 1

Rheumatology: 1

Anatomy: 5

Physiology: 1

Pediatrics: 3

Pediatrics & Neonatology: 3

Neonatology: 1

Orthopedics: 7

Emergency medicine: 10

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 2

Radio-diagnosis: 6

Pharmacology: 2

Ophthalmology: 5

Cardiothoracic and Vascular surgery: 3

Urology: 1

Neurosurgery: 1

Forensic medicine: 2

OBGY: 9

Biochemistry: 2

Respiratory medicine (TB/Chest): 1

Transfusion Medicine: 3

Hematology: 1

Pathology: 4

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): 1

Microbiology: 5

Community medicine: 9

Plastic surgery: 6

General Surgery & Surgical Super specialties: 9

Surgical: 1

Gastroenterology: 1

Pediatric Surgery: 2

Age limits:

Faculty: 69

Super Specialist (Entry Level/Senior Level) (Full time/ part time): 74 years

Specialist: 69 years

Senior Resident: 45 years

Tutors: 37 years

Application fee:

The application fee will be collected through online at the time of registration on/screening:

SC/ST/ Female Candidates, Ex-servicemen & PH candidates: NIL

All other categories: Rs 500

Selection Procedure:

The selection will be made on the basis of performance of the caudate in the interview before the selection board.

Result will be displayed on ESIC website.

Selected candidates will have to join immediately after receipt of the offer of appointment.

Upon selection, if the candidate fails to report on or before the stipulated last date of joining, his/her appointment stands cancelled and the next eligible candidate will be automatically be deemed selected.

Click here to read the ESIC Recruitment 2024 notification.