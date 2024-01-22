Walk-in interviews to be held for different posts under ESIC Recruitment 2024
The ESIC Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad proposes to fill up a total of posts in the Specialties mentioned against each on contractual basis through walk-in interview.
The application process is underway while the reporting time is from 9 AM to 10.30 AM on the day of the walk-in interview, which is slated to be held as per the posts between January 29 and February 8, 2024.
Name and number of posts:
- Anesthesia: 13
- Psychiatry: 3
- Dermatology: 2
- General Medicine & Medical Super specialties: 14
- ICU/MICU/ICCU (Med): 3
- Oncology (Medical): 1
- Endocrinology: 1
- Gastro enterology (Med): 1
- Rheumatology: 1
- Anatomy: 5
- Physiology: 1
- Pediatrics: 3
- Pediatrics & Neonatology: 3
- Neonatology: 1
- Orthopedics: 7
- Emergency medicine: 10
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 2
- Radio-diagnosis: 6
- Pharmacology: 2
- Ophthalmology: 5
- Cardiothoracic and Vascular surgery: 3
- Urology: 1
- Neurosurgery: 1
- Forensic medicine: 2
- OBGY: 9
- Biochemistry: 2
- Respiratory medicine (TB/Chest): 1
- Transfusion Medicine: 3
- Hematology: 1
- Pathology: 4
- Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): 1
- Microbiology: 5
- Community medicine: 9
- Plastic surgery: 6
- General Surgery & Surgical Super specialties: 9
- Surgical: 1
- Gastroenterology: 1
- Pediatric Surgery: 2
Age limits:
- Faculty: 69
- Super Specialist (Entry Level/Senior Level) (Full time/ part time): 74 years
- Specialist: 69 years
- Senior Resident: 45 years
- Tutors: 37 years
Application fee:
The application fee will be collected through online at the time of registration on/screening:
- SC/ST/ Female Candidates, Ex-servicemen & PH candidates: NIL
- All other categories: Rs 500
Selection Procedure:
- The selection will be made on the basis of performance of the caudate in the interview before the selection board.
- Result will be displayed on ESIC website.
- Selected candidates will have to join immediately after receipt of the offer of appointment.
- Upon selection, if the candidate fails to report on or before the stipulated last date of joining, his/her appointment stands cancelled and the next eligible candidate will be automatically be deemed selected.
Click here to read the ESIC Recruitment 2024 notification.