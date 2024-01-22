Walk-in interviews to be held for different posts under ESIC Recruitment 2024

The ESIC Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad proposes to fill up a total of posts in the Specialties mentioned against each on contractual basis through walk-in interview.

The application process is underway while the reporting time is from 9 AM to 10.30 AM on the day of the walk-in interview, which is slated to be held as per the posts between January 29 and February 8, 2024.

Name and number of posts:

  • Anesthesia: 13
  • Psychiatry: 3
  • Dermatology: 2
  • General Medicine & Medical Super specialties: 14
  • ICU/MICU/ICCU (Med): 3
  • Oncology (Medical): 1
  • Endocrinology: 1
  • Gastro enterology (Med): 1
  • Rheumatology: 1
  • Anatomy: 5
  • Physiology: 1
  • Pediatrics: 3
  • Pediatrics & Neonatology: 3
  • Neonatology: 1
  • Orthopedics: 7
  • Emergency medicine: 10
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 2
  • Radio-diagnosis: 6
  • Pharmacology: 2
  • Ophthalmology: 5
  • Cardiothoracic and Vascular surgery: 3
  • Urology: 1
  • Neurosurgery: 1
  • Forensic medicine: 2
  • OBGY: 9
  • Biochemistry: 2
  • Respiratory medicine (TB/Chest): 1
  • Transfusion Medicine: 3
  • Hematology: 1
  • Pathology: 4
  • Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): 1
  • Microbiology: 5
  • Community medicine: 9
  • Plastic surgery: 6
  • General Surgery & Surgical Super specialties: 9
  • Surgical: 1
  • Gastroenterology: 1
  • Pediatric Surgery: 2

Age limits:

  • Faculty: 69
  • Super Specialist (Entry Level/Senior Level) (Full time/ part time): 74 years
  • Specialist: 69 years
  • Senior Resident: 45 years
  • Tutors: 37 years

Application fee:

The application fee will be collected through online at the time of registration on/screening:

  • SC/ST/ Female Candidates, Ex-servicemen & PH candidates: NIL
  • All other categories: Rs 500

Selection Procedure:

  • The selection will be made on the basis of performance of the caudate in the interview before the selection board.
  • Result will be displayed on ESIC website.
  • Selected candidates will have to join immediately after receipt of the offer of appointment.
  • Upon selection, if the candidate fails to report on or before the stipulated last date of joining, his/her appointment stands cancelled and the next eligible candidate will be automatically be deemed selected.

Click here to read the ESIC Recruitment 2024 notification.

