Indian Oil invites applications for 473 Apprentice posts, Check more details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has notified about 473 Apprentice recruitment in a new notification. The Apprentice vacancies are available under various trades.

Job aspirants who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for the IOCL recruitment 2024 drive via the official website, iocl.com. The last date for application submission is February 1, 2024.

IOCL Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

The Indian Oil recruitment aims to fill up 473 Apprentice vacancies of various trades including Mechanical, Human Resource, Electrical, T&I, Accounts/Finance and Data Entry Operator, among others.

IOCL recruitment 2024 Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification required for the post is different for each trade. You can read the official notification to know the details.

Age Limit

Indian Oil has set a minimum age limit of at least 18 years old and maximum age limit of 24 years old as on January 12, 2024. Moreover, Reserved category candidates is getting relaxation in the age limit.

Apprenticeship training

The candidates will undergo a training for apprenticeship for a duration of 12 months. The selected apprentices will get a stipend as payable to apprentices per month under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 /Apprentices Rules 1992 (as amended) and Corporation’s guidelines.

Selection Process

The applicants will chosen for the post through a written test of 100 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs).

If you want to know more details then read the official notification carefully.